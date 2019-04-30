Russian Politics & Diplomacy
NordStar Airlines announces new destinations in southern Russia

April 30, 16:22 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

t. The company uses Boeing 737-800, and turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped to serve flights in Siberia and the Far North

KRASNOYARSK, April 30. /TASS/. The NordStar Airlines on Monday began to serve a new flight connecting Norilsk, the city north of the Polar Circle, with Voronezh and Sochi in southern Russia, the company’s press service said.

"NordStar has opened new regular flights from Norilsk to Voronezh and Sochi," the press service said. "After April 29, the flights will be served every Monday."

At first, Boeing 737-800 planes will land in Voronezh and then will continue the flight to Sochi, the company’s representative said.

NordStar is Nornickel’s aviation project. The company uses Boeing 737-800, and turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped to serve flights in Siberia and the Far North.

