Rusal cuts aluminum output to 928,000 tonnes in first quarter of 2019

Business & Economy
April 30, 6:12 UTC+3 HONG KONG

Rusal said in a report that aluminum production in the first quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.6 percentage points compared to the previous quarter

© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

Russia's Rusal fully resumes aluminum supplies to Europe, US

HONG KONG, April 30. /TASS/.Russia's United Company Rusal has produced 928,000 tonnes of aluminum in the first quarter of 2019, which is 1.6 percentage points less than in the previous quarter.

"In the first quarter of 2019, aluminum production stood at 928,000 tonnes (decrease by 1.6 percentage points quarter on quarter). Siberian plants produced 93% of the total output," Rusal said in a report distributed on Tuesday at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The report added that the decrease stood at 0.3 percentage points in comparison with the same period last year.

Aluminum sales grew by 2.2 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 - to 896,000 tonnes. However, sales declined by 7.2 percentage points year on year.

The average price for aluminum stood at $1,949 per tonne, decreasing by 7.8 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. The price fell by 16.2 percentage points over the last year, the report said. 

ADVERTISEMENT