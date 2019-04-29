Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense of Russian anti-corruption chief’s father to appeal against prison sentence

Business & Economy
April 29, 16:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Viktor Zakharchenko has been sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling the funds of the Moscow Mortgage Agency bank

Share
1 pages in this article
Viktor Zakharchenko

Viktor Zakharchenko

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The defense of Viktor Zakharchenko, the father of Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko (also embroiled in a corruption scandal), who has been sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling the funds of the Moscow Mortgage Agency bank, will appeal against the ruling, lawyer Denis Kalinin told TASS on Monday.

"We will definitely appeal against the sentence," he said.

The defense of the bank’s former chairman of the board Vladimir Koryevkin, handed a four-and-a-half year jail sentence, also plans to file an appeal. "We will certainly appeal against the court’s decision because there was no crime, Koryevkin did not sign any payrolls," lawyer Vyacheslav Leontyev explained.

"The prosecution failed to prove that Viktor Zakharchenko had handed money to Vladimir Koryevkin, which means the prosecution’s position is untenable," Leontyev said. "The crime's classification the indictment contains is not based on facts from the case. We will appeal against this decision because it is unjustified and unfair," he added.

The court ruled that the time the defendants had spent in pre-trial detention and under house arrest would be deducted from their prison terms, which means that Viktor Zakharchenko will have to spend one year and five months behind bars.

According to investigators, Koryevkin hired Viktor Zakharchenko despite lacking the appropriate educational background or work experience. A group made up of Zakharchenko, Koryevkin and some other unidentified individuals embezzled 1.7 mln rubles ($26,300) from the bank’s coffers between July 1, 2014, and April 15, 2015. After Koryevkin had quit his job at the bank, he was replaced by Sergei Grib, who continued to dole out a salary to Zakharchenko for a fictitious job. All in all, the damage Zakharchenko caused to the bank has been estimated at four mln rubles ($61,800).

Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko is facing corruption charges. During some searches, about eight billion rubles ($123.7 mln) were seized from him. Investigations in relation to some of the charges have been completed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT