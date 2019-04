BAGDAD, April 25. /TASS/. Russian companies will develop new oilfields in Iraq, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Thursday.

"We agreed that Rosneftegaz and other our companies will take part in this work," the official said.

"Rosneft and Bashneft clinched agreements on exploration and production of mineral resources in 2017. These are starting projects but they have very good prospects," Borisov added.