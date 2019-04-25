Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five airports in Krasnoyarsk Region to receive $10.5 million from federal budget

Business & Economy
April 25, 15:47 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

In April 2019, the airports Tura, Vanavara, Baikit, Khatanga and Yeniseisk, which used to be owned by the region, became the federal property

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KRASNOYARSK, April 25. /TASS/. Five northern airports in the Krasnoyarsk Region, which earlier in April became the federal property, will receive 680 million rubles ($10.5 million), the region’s Minister of Transport Konstantin Dimitrov told a news conference on Thursday.

In April 2019, the airports Tura, Vanavara, Baikit, Khatanga and Yeniseisk, which used to be owned by the region, became the federal property. They are managed by the state-run Airports of Krasnoyarye (the Krasnoyarsk Region) Company. The region’s Governor Alexander Uss said earlier that when the airports become the federal property they will receive money to upgrade the runways and the terminals.

"The budget for this year is big - for those five airports the government allocates 680 million rubles, which will be used for managing the airports, for new equipment and upgrade of the runways," the regional minister said, adding a new terminal would be built in Khatanga within 2019.

The Dikson airport, will also receive 120 million rubles ($1.85 million) from the federal budget for the runway’s upgrade.

The Airports of Krasnoyarye Company was organized in 2012. It manages airports in Kodinsk, Motygino, Severo-Yeniseisk, Turukhansk and Podkamennaya Tunguska. During the second stage, the company was to receive for management airports in Tura, Baikita, Vanavara, Khatanga, Dikson and Yeniseisk, but in 2018 only the Dikson airport changed the owner. The airports Cheremshanka, Igarka and Boguchany remain the region’s property.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT