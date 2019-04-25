Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Rosneft interested in jet fuel supplies on Indian market

Business & Economy
April 25

Taking into account the population growth, its mobility, the Indian market could be interesting, the head of Rosneft-Aero said

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian state-run oil company Rosneft is interested in organizing supplies of jet fuel from the Indian oil refinery in the city of Vadinar to the airports in the country, said the head of Rosneft-Aero, Kirill Molodenkov.

Rosneft Aero is a subsidiary of Rosneft, which sells jet fuel produced at 9 Rosneft refineries.

"This market (of India) is interesting for us, we consider it promising. Experts estimate the growth of consumption in this market differently, but taking into account the population growth, its mobility, the Indian market could be interesting," he said.

In August 2017, Rosneft, together with a consortium of international investors, which includes Trafigura and UCP, acquired Essar Oil from Essar Energy Holdings and its affiliates. Essar Oil was renamed in Nayara Energy. The company owns the second largest private oil refinery in India (in the city of Vadinar) with a capacity of 20 mln tonnes per year, an oil storage, a port and a network of gas stations.

Rosneft-Aero is a provider of fuelling services (into-plane refueling) at 44 Russian and foreign airports, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, as well as in Berlin and Munich (Germany), Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi (Georgia), Ulan-Bator, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Krasnodar, Irkutsk, Vladivostok, Anapa, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and others.

