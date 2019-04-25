Ex-Nissan chief to be released on bail again

TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. A court in Tokyo ruled on Thursday to release on bail the former CEO of Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi French-Japanese automobile alliance, Carlos Ghosn, a Tokyo District Court source told TASS.

The bail amounts to 500 million yen (approximately $4.5 million at the current exchange rate).

In March, Ghosn was released from the Tokyo District Prison on a bail of 1 bln yen (around $9 mln), but was arrested on April 4 after additional charges were filed.

Carlos Ghosn and former Nissan executive director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19, 2018 on suspicion of violating Japan's financial law. The charge was that Ghosn with Kelly’s assistance under-reported the true amount of his bonuses as Nissan’s board director between 2010 and 2015.

Investigators suggest that Ghosn did not properly declare 9 bln yen (more than $80 mln). Kelly was released on bail at the end of last year, while Ghosn remained in custody despite the numerous requests of his lawyers.