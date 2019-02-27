Minsk requests $600 mln loan from Moscow

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Minsk has requested a state loan worth $600 mln from Moscow to refinance its debt obligations to Russia this year, Finance Minister of Belarus Maksim Yermolovich said on Wednesday.

"We cooperate with our colleagues from the Russian Federation to implement the loan contract, though the Russian government has not made a decision on providing that loan," he said.

It was agreed by the two countries to "refinance the whole sum of payments on loans of the government of the Russian Federation in 2019," the minister said. "Those payments total $600 mln," he said, adding that "the law on 2019 federal budget provides funds for the loan."

"As for our standard cooperation mechanisms to implement the loan contract, the draft decision has been prepared," Yermolovich said, noting that "it only remains to take a final decision at the level of the Russian government."