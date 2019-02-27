Russia, China, India concerned about increased trade protectionism, says Lavrov

WUZHEN, February 27. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China are concerned about the outbreak of trade wars and increased protectionism in world trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a joint press conference following talks with colleagues from India and China.

"We expressed concern over the continuing dangerous imbalance of the multilateral trading system, strengthening of protectionist measures, outbreak of trade wars, expansion of illegitimate unilateral economic sanctions practice in circumvention of the UN Security Council," he said. "

We believe that all states should have equal opportunities and equally participate in global economic activity," Lavrov added.