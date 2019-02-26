EU gas directive will not affect Nord Stream 2 construction, says Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry does not see risks for construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the Gas Directive to be approved in the European Union, Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday in an online interview with Gazeta.ru.

"We believe it will not jeopardize construction of the gas pipeline. Pipelay is taking place daily on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, even now, while we are talking. Five-six kilometers per day are laid. More than 700 from 2,100 km of the pipeline have already been laid to date. This is about 30%," Novak said.

Final parameters of the directive have not been known yet and the ministry will monitor the situation, he added.