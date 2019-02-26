Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hong Kong to open trade and economic office in Moscow

Business & Economy
February 26, 21:05 UTC+3 HONG KONG

The new office will bring cooperation between the parties in trade, economy, innovative technologies and development of youth exchanges to a new level, the government's press service said

HONG KONG, February 26. /TASS/. Hong Kong plans to open its trade and economic office in Moscow. Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam made such a statement during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, press service of the local government said on Tuesday.

"Hong Kong and Russia have made good progress in the co-operation in various areas, with the total merchandise trade up more than 20% over 2017 to around $35.8 billion last year," Lam said, cited by the press service.

The new office will bring cooperation between the parties in trade, economy, innovative technologies and development of youth exchanges to a new level, the press service said.

Hong Kong
ADVERTISEMENT