Electronic visas can increase foreign tourism in Russia by 20-30%

ASTRAKHAN, February 26. /TASS/. Expanding the practice of issuing electronic visas to foreigners in the future may increase the incoming tourist flow to Russia by 20-30%, Deputy Economic Development Minister Sergey Galkin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our main goal is to reduce administrative barriers and visa formalities so that visas can be obtained more easily, more quickly. Basic estimates are up to 30% (for growth of foreign tourist traffic due to electronic visas - TASS). If we are talking about the development of basic tourist infrastructure in the host regions, of course, this potential will be even greater. In general, we see growth prospects of 20-30% at least," Galkin said.

Advisor to head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Andrey Monakov told TASS earlier that Russia’s inbound tourism flow is on track to grow by 15% thanks to Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup. According to Monakov, the Agency plans to assume measures to keep Russia’s inbound tourism flow from declining further on.