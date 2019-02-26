Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM

Business & Economy
February 26, 16:53 UTC+3

The production output of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 can be over 70 airplanes by 2022

Share
1 pages in this article
© Tatiana Belyakova/TASS

IRKUTSK, February 26. /TASS/. Serial production of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 will start in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would like to confirm that we will not change our plans. The task is to complete certification in 2020 and initiate serial production [of MC-21 airplane] in 2021 against all challenges known to you," the official said.

Read also
MC-21 airliner

Russian government to allocate $24.2 mln for MC-21 airliner project, says PM

The production output of MC-21 can be over 70 airplanes by 2022, according to Borisov.

"I think [existing production facilities] may well be capable of making 72 aircraft by the threshold of 2022," Borisov said.

Borisov also said that the Russian passenger jet could change foreign engines to domestically produced.

"We are ready that under certain circumstances we will have to shift to domestic engines only," the official said.

PD-14 engine is planned for mounting on the first serially produced aircraft, Borisov said. "PD-14 engine will go for the first serial aircraft. We do not renounce partnership with Pratt & Whitney and will not undertake any measures adversely affecting this partnership," he said.

It was reported in January 2019 that US sanctions against the Russian United Aircraft Corporation and Rostec resulted in halted supplies of composite materials for MC-21 wings.

MC-21 is a medium-haul passenger jet being developed by the United Aircraft Corporation. It may come in two configurations - MC-21-200 (seating 132 to 165) and MC-21-300 (163 to 211). Another configuration, MC-21-400 with up to 250 seats, is also planned.

Currently only the MC-21-300 plane is being developed. It performed its first flight at the end of May 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US not denying likelihood of deploying missile shield on Kuril Islands, says Russian envoy
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
4
Lima Group does not support military intervention in Venezuela — Brazil's vice president
5
Rostec works on fourth, next generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
7
Opel to return to Russian market
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT