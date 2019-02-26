Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM

IRKUTSK, February 26. /TASS/. Serial production of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 will start in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I would like to confirm that we will not change our plans. The task is to complete certification in 2020 and initiate serial production [of MC-21 airplane] in 2021 against all challenges known to you," the official said.

The production output of MC-21 can be over 70 airplanes by 2022, according to Borisov.

"I think [existing production facilities] may well be capable of making 72 aircraft by the threshold of 2022," Borisov said.

Borisov also said that the Russian passenger jet could change foreign engines to domestically produced.

"We are ready that under certain circumstances we will have to shift to domestic engines only," the official said.

PD-14 engine is planned for mounting on the first serially produced aircraft, Borisov said. "PD-14 engine will go for the first serial aircraft. We do not renounce partnership with Pratt & Whitney and will not undertake any measures adversely affecting this partnership," he said.

It was reported in January 2019 that US sanctions against the Russian United Aircraft Corporation and Rostec resulted in halted supplies of composite materials for MC-21 wings.

MC-21 is a medium-haul passenger jet being developed by the United Aircraft Corporation. It may come in two configurations - MC-21-200 (seating 132 to 165) and MC-21-300 (163 to 211). Another configuration, MC-21-400 with up to 250 seats, is also planned.

Currently only the MC-21-300 plane is being developed. It performed its first flight at the end of May 2017.