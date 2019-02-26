Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Opel to return to Russian market

Business & Economy
February 26, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

PSA Group will raise its profile in the Eurasian region, extend the offer to existing clients and attract new ones through Opel’s Russian market access

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/FRANK RUMPENHORST

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The German automobile manufacturer Opel (part of PSA Group) is returning to the Russian market, the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

Read also

Production of Mercedes Benz cars to start in Russia in 2019

"The group’s aim is to increase its sales outside Europe by 50% by 2021 and to position its brands in new markets: Peugeot in North America, Citroen in India and Opel in Russia," the press release said.

According to Executive Vice President Yannick Bezard, PSA will raise its profile in the Eurasian region, extend the offer to existing clients and attract new ones through Opel’s Russian market access.

In 2015, General Motors announced the restructuring of its business in Russia, completely scaling down car production at Russian enterprises and slashing the range of models that were presented on the Russian market. As part of that restructuring plan, Opel brand left Russia completely.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US not denying likelihood of deploying missile shield on Kuril Islands, says Russian envoy
2
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
3
Serial production of MC-21 jet to start in 2021 — deputy PM
4
Lima Group does not support military intervention in Venezuela — Brazil's vice president
5
Rostec works on fourth, next generation of Ratnik combat gear
6
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
7
Opel to return to Russian market
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT