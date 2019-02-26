Opel to return to Russian market

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The German automobile manufacturer Opel (part of PSA Group) is returning to the Russian market, the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The group’s aim is to increase its sales outside Europe by 50% by 2021 and to position its brands in new markets: Peugeot in North America, Citroen in India and Opel in Russia," the press release said.

According to Executive Vice President Yannick Bezard, PSA will raise its profile in the Eurasian region, extend the offer to existing clients and attract new ones through Opel’s Russian market access.

In 2015, General Motors announced the restructuring of its business in Russia, completely scaling down car production at Russian enterprises and slashing the range of models that were presented on the Russian market. As part of that restructuring plan, Opel brand left Russia completely.