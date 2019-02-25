New snowmobiles for Arctic to be made in Yaroslavl Region

YAROSLAVL, February 25. /TASS/. The Russkaya Mekhanika (Russian Mechanics, RM) Company started producing in the Yaroslavl Region new-generation RM Vector 551i snowmobiles, equipped for working in conditions of the Arctic and Far North, the company’s Press Secretary Lyudmila Filippova told TASS on Monday.

"The company has started making new-generation snowmobiles RM 551i, which can work in the complicated climate conditions of the Arctic and Far North," she said. "The Industry Development Fund has offered a soft loan for the project’s implementation."

The Fund issued a loan of 24.5 million rubles ($375 thousand) for equipment and another 10.5 million rubles ($161 thousand) were lent by the Yaroslavl Region’s Industry and Agriculture Fund.

"The new snowmobile can transport people and cargo in cross-country conditions, crossing deep snow, hills, pits in air temperatures from minus 40 to plus 5 degrees," the Industry Development Fund’s press service told reporters. "Its maximum speed is 105 km/h."

RM is both the founder of the national branch of snowmobile production and Russia’s largest manufacturer of off-road vehicles: snowmobiles, ATVs and UTVs. The snowmobiles are used in agriculture, forestry, tourism, geology, traditional occupations of the North’s indigenous peoples, as well as in security and guard.