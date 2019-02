MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry sold raw diamonds with the weight up to 10.8 carats at a public auction on February 20 in the amount of $3.5 mln, the Ministry reports on Thursday.

A total of 197 lots with the total weight of 406.8 carats were offered in the amount of $26.53 mln. 23 lots worth $3.5 mln were sold, the Ministry said.

Another auction was staged on February 19, with diamond sales totaling $6.9 mln, the Ministry reported earlier.