Georgian Airways to open flights between Voronezh and Tbilisi in April

Voronezh, February 22. / TASS /. Georgian airline Georgian Airways has announced that it will launch direct flights between Voronezh and Tbilisi in April of 2019, the press service of the Voronezh International Airport reported on Friday.

"Air traffic between Voronezh and Tbilisi will open on April 1, 2019. Passengers will be taken to Tbilisi by Georgian Airways on Embraer 190 aircraft. Flights are scheduled for Mondays and Fridays," the service said. As TASS clarified, this is the first time that a direct connection between the two cities will be established.

The air fleet of the airline Georgian Airways was established in 1993, and consists of three Boeing 737 aircraft, three Embraer 190 and one CRJ 200. The carrier has partnership agreements with 16 leading airlines, in its route network, flights to the capitals of Great Britain, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Armenia and other countries.

In 2018, Voronezh International Airport served 770,000 passengers, which is almost 30% more than in 2017. At the same time, more than 252,000 people flew abroad, which is almost 70% more than last year. Flights from Voronezh are carried out in 25 directions, including ten regional routes.