British experts issue cyber security certificate to Nornickel’s transportation branch

Business & Economy
February 22, 17:17 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The certificate allows the company to manage more effectively cyber security risks of vessels, and thus the fleet will comply fully with the modern international navigation regulations

MURMANSK, February 22. /TASS/. Nornickel’s Murmansk Transportation Branch received a certificate confirming the company’s information security system complies with norms and requirements of the international standard. According to the company’s press service, the certificate was issued after an audit by the British Standards Institution (BSI) - an international leader in management system’s certifying.

"The Certificate confirms the high level of information security at Nornickel’s facilities, high adaptability and effectiveness of the measures the company undertakes to fight cyber threats to corporate information infrastructures and technology processes," the press service said on Thursday.

The certificate allows the company to manage more effectively cyber security risks of vessels, and thus the fleet will comply fully with the modern international navigation regulations. The company will also raise investment attractiveness of its facilities and their competitiveness in the sea transportation market, the press service added.

The Murmansk Transport Branch handles Feinstein, made at Nornickel’s Polar Branch, for further processing at the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC), as well as exports finished products to Europe.

The British Standards Institution (established in 1901) - is among the world’s oldest business standards companies. Over the recent decade, BSI has consolidated under its management a few certifying companies in the US, Germany, Australia and the UK.

