MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian authorities are consistently combating ‘shadow economy’, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when commenting on RBC’s report suggesting that the country’s grey economy exceeded 20 trillion rubles ($304.8 bln) last year, according to the Federal Financial Monitoring Service.

Combating ‘shadow economy’ requires "consistent work," he said, adding that "it is fulfilled both through law enforcement bodies, special departments, and the government."