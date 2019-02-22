Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minsk expects to agree with Moscow on gas prices by 2020

Business & Economy
February 22, 13:58 UTC+3

The negotiations at the minesterial level are currently underway

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, February 22. /TASS/. Belarus expects to intensify negotiations with Russia in March on prices of gas from 2020 in order to resolve this issue until June 1, 2019, Minister of Energy of Belarus Viktor Karankevich said on Friday.

"Negotiations are conducted at the level of relevant ministries and deputy prime ministers. In accordance with the signed agreements, the deadline is set - a document on gas prices from 2020 should be developed and signed before July 1, 2019," Karankevich said according to Betla news agency.

Karankevich said that the parties need to take "comprehensive measures to carry out this work in due time." At the same time, according to the Belarusian minister, the date of the next meeting of representatives of the two states’ governments on the issue of determining the price of gas has not yet been determined. "At the moment I cannot give the date, but this work will be active starting from March," he said.

It was reported earlier that Russian gas supplies to Belarus in 2018 increased by 7% and amounted to 20.33 bln cubic meters against 19 bln cubic meters in 2017, according to the materials prepared for the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

"Russia is the main supplier of oil and gas to Belarus. In 2017, Russia supplied Belarus with 18 mln tonnes of oil and 19 bln cubic meters of natural gas, in 2018 - 20.33 bln cubic meters of gas and 18 mln tonnes of oil," the report said.

In 2018-2019, Belarus bought gas from Russia at a discount. The price of Russian gas for the republic in 2018 was $129 per 1,000 cubic meters, in 2019 it will drop to $127.

On February 13, at the talks in Sochi, the leaders of the two countries planned to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for the development of integration processes in the Eurasian space. It is expected that the negotiations will cover issues of pricing for Russian gas and the problem of Belarus’s shortfall in income from Moscow’s tax maneuver in the oil industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT