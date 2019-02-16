Merkel considers it a mistake to squeeze Russia out of EU gas market for political reasons

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Germany considers it a mistake to squeeze Russia out of the European Union’s gas market for political reasons, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"I would like to tell the following to our American colleagues: it has been three years since it was permitted to export liquefied natural gas (to Europe). We have not had American natural gas over the past 67 years since Germany was formed, and we have looked to the Persian Gulf, as well as used own resources, for example, in Norway," she said. "We do not put the issue of American gas purchases in doubt, but I consider it a mistake to squeeze Russia deliberately due to political concerns. That is a wrong signal from the strategic point of view," Merkel emphasized.

Germany will remain a reliable market for natural gas, no matter where it flows from, Chancellor said. "Germany will remain a reliable market concerning natural gas, no matter where it comes from," she said.

Chancellor noted that "no one wants to be fully dependent on Russia" regarding the issues of energy resources supplies. Meanwhile, she added that Russia or Soviet Union have always provided "full" gas deliveries. "I don’t know why the times have become that bad that we cannot say that Russia remains a partner," Merkel said.

Washington has repeatedly criticized the Nord Stream 2 natural gas construction project, while the US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell even sent letters in January to German firms, particularly BASF and Uniper, warning they could face sanctions by participating in the project.