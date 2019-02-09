Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moody's upgrades Russia's rating to Baa3 with stable outlook

Business & Economy
February 09, 2:51 UTC+3

Moody's said in a report that Russia's rating was upgraded from Ba1 to Baa3, while the outlook was changed from positive to stable

© EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Global ratings agency Moody's has upgraded Russia's rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook.

Moody's said in a report that Russia's rating was upgraded from Ba1 to Baa3, while the outlook was changed from positive to stable.

"The upgrade of Russia's ratings reflects the positive impact of policies enacted in recent years to strengthen Russia's already robust public finance and external metrics and reduce the country's vulnerability to external shocks including fresh sanctions. The stable outlook reflects evenly balanced upside and downside credit risks," the agency said.

