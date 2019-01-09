Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Inflation in Russia in 2018 remained low, economy grew despite sanctions - World Bank

Business & Economy
January 09, 1:21 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

In their June report, the World Bank analysts forecast the growth of Russian economy at 1.5% in 2018, same as in 2017

Share
1 pages in this article
Headquarters of World Bank in Washington

Headquarters of World Bank in Washington

© REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. The growth rate of the Russian economy increased in 2018, while inflation remained low, the World Bank said in a report released on Tuesday.

"Although economic sanctions tightened, Russia experienced relatively low and stable inflation and increased oil production. As a result of robust domestic activity, the Russian economy expanded at a 1.6% pace in the year just ended," according to "Global Economic Prospects. Darkening Skies," the January 2019 World Economic Outlook by the World Bank.

In their June report, the World Bank analysts forecast the growth of Russian economy at 1.5% in 2018, same as in 2017.

According to the World Bank, Russia and other oil exporters "maintained steady growth in 2018, supported by a rise in oil prices."

However, the authors of the report predict a short-term slowdown in the growth of the Russian economy in 2019 to 1.5% (lowering the June forecast by 0.3%). The World Bank expects a slowdown in economic growth in the countries of the eastern part of the Europe and Central Asia region. In 2020 and 2021, the World Bank expects an increase in the growth rate of Russia's GDP to 1.8%.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2019 by 0.3%, to 1.8%. The IMF maintained its forecast for GDP growth in 2018 at 1.7%. At the same time, the IMF expects inflation in Russia in 2018 at the level of 2.8% due to moderately tight monetary policy.

In October, IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said that the positive impact of rising world oil prices on the Russian economy would outweigh the negative effect of sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Batch of legendary vintage Soviet tanks T-34 returns to Russia from Laos
2
Russia’s latest anti-tank missile system to enter state trials
3
Kremlin says US gripped by hostility against Russia, despite selective easing of sanctions
4
New Kalibr-M cruise missile with range of over 4,500 km in development in Russia - source
5
Russian cutting-edge frigate completes shipbuilders’ sea trials
6
Inflation in Russia in 2018 remained low, economy grew despite sanctions - World Bank
7
Aeroflot Group says number of passengers carried in 2018 tops 56 mln people
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT