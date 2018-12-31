Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine may lose 25% of trade turnover with Russia because of new sanctions — expert

Business & Economy
December 31, 2018, 4:48 UTC+3 KIEV

Expert from Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences Valentin Zemlyansky said Ukraine will lose up to $1 billion next year because of new restrictive measures

Share
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Maxim Nikitin

KIEV, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine may lose up to 25% of trade turnover with Russia in 2019 because of Moscow's new sanctions imposed on Kiev, director of energy programs at the Center of World Economy and International Relations at Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences Valentin Zemlyansky told 112 Ukraina TV channel on Sunday.

Read also

NSDC of Ukraine imposes additional sanctions on individuals and legal entities in Russia

"I think that this sanctions list puts an end to trade relations in the sphere of industry between Ukraine and Russia, and Russia will completely re-orient to domestic manufacturing of products that it had earlier bought from Ukraine," Zemlyansky said.

The expert noted that it will first of all concern technological goods with a high added value. "This is a logical end [of industrial cooperation]. It would have happened regardless of whether there was a conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he said noting that Russia has been actively implementing import substitution policies since 2003.

Zemlyansky estimated that Ukraine will lose up to $1 billion next year because of new restrictive measures. "Estimates vary from $500 million to $1 billion. Taking into account that trade turnover will stand at around $4 billion this year, it will be significant for Ukraine's economy if we lose 25% next year," the expert noted.

On December 29, Russia banned import of more than 50 types of goods from Ukraine, including wheat, cooking oil, vegetables, fruits, beer, wine, tractors, paper, turbines, furniture and other goods. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that "this is a reciprocal measure in response to sanctions imposed by Ukraine." On December 18, the Ukrainian government extended the emargo on certain goods from Russia until 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade Sanctions
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US citizen detained in Moscow on suspicion of espionage - FSB
2
Russian army to be reequipped with Iskander-M missile systems in 2019 - Defense Ministry
3
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
4
History of New Year celebrations in Russia
5
Lukashenko says union between Belarus and Russia has been successful
6
Ukraine may lose 25% of trade turnover with Russia because of new sanctions — expert
7
State trials of Russia’s Armata tank to begin in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT