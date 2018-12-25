Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greenback blues: Russian firms face pitfalls in dollar payments with partners

Business & Economy
December 25, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov added that the most serious problems arise in the defense complex

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian companies face long delays in payments in dollars with foreign partners due to coordination with OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control, a division of the US Treasury responsible for sanctions enforcement). At the same time, the government did not issue directives to state-owned companies to switch to settlements in national currencies, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Russia Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far, such directives have not been given, but it seems to me that the companies themselves are interested in receiving money for paying for services and delivered products on time, without delay, which happened, for 3 months," he said.

Siluanov added that the most serious problems arise in the defense complex. He noted that the companies themselves are transferring settlements into euro, yuan and ruble more and more.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
3
Greenback blues: Russian firms face pitfalls in dollar payments with partners
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Family of incarcerated Butina needs $436,000 to pay US lawyer’s fees
6
Press review: Erdogan to occupy northern Syria and how much does cyber sovereignty cost
7
Crimean head invites Syrian leader to attend Yalta economic forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT