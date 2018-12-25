Greenback blues: Russian firms face pitfalls in dollar payments with partners

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian companies face long delays in payments in dollars with foreign partners due to coordination with OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control, a division of the US Treasury responsible for sanctions enforcement). At the same time, the government did not issue directives to state-owned companies to switch to settlements in national currencies, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Russia Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far, such directives have not been given, but it seems to me that the companies themselves are interested in receiving money for paying for services and delivered products on time, without delay, which happened, for 3 months," he said.

Siluanov added that the most serious problems arise in the defense complex. He noted that the companies themselves are transferring settlements into euro, yuan and ruble more and more.