Petersburg’s authority, museum agree to develop jointly Arctic projects

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s Committee on the Arctic and the Russian Museum of Ethnography agreed to develop jointly cultural, scientific and educational projects, connected with the Russian Arctic zone. The committee’s head, German Shirokov, and the museum’s director, Vladimir Grusman, signed the document on Friday.

"Clearly, it will favor development of St. Petersburg’s relations with the Arctic regions, as well as further publicity of the city’s competences in the Arctic," the Committee’s representative said, adding the committee hopes for expert support from the museum’s specialists.

According to the document, which is not limited by validity terms, the parties will develop jointly cultural, scientific and educational relations between St. Petersburg and the Arctic regions, they will support development of fine arts and crafts and will study and keep the Northern peoples’ arts and culture objects.

In addition to that, the Committee and the Museum of Ethnography also agree to promote professions, which are of demand in the Arctic. They will also attract the public attention to ecology-related aspects in that area.

St. Petersburg’s Committee on the Arctic, organized in February, 2018, implements the state policies in development of research, cultural, social, economic, ecological and other relations between the city and the Russian Arctic regions. TASS wrote in early December, the authority’s budget for 2019 would be about 147 million rubles ($2.13 million).

The Russian Museum of Ethnography houses a collection of about 500,000 items relating to the ethnography of peoples in the former Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, where about 50,000 objects are related to the Arctic zone’s peoples. The collection presents cultural objects of 157 peoples.