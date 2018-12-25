Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Petersburg’s authority, museum agree to develop jointly Arctic projects

Business & Economy
December 25, 17:09 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

St. Petersburg’s Committee on the Arctic and the Russian Museum of Ethnography agreed to develop cultural, scientific and educational projects

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s Committee on the Arctic and the Russian Museum of Ethnography agreed to develop jointly cultural, scientific and educational projects, connected with the Russian Arctic zone. The committee’s head, German Shirokov, and the museum’s director, Vladimir Grusman, signed the document on Friday.

Read also

A sycamore leaf in the Arctic: What Siberian scientists find in the Lena’s delta

"Clearly, it will favor development of St. Petersburg’s relations with the Arctic regions, as well as further publicity of the city’s competences in the Arctic," the Committee’s representative said, adding the committee hopes for expert support from the museum’s specialists.

According to the document, which is not limited by validity terms, the parties will develop jointly cultural, scientific and educational relations between St. Petersburg and the Arctic regions, they will support development of fine arts and crafts and will study and keep the Northern peoples’ arts and culture objects.

In addition to that, the Committee and the Museum of Ethnography also agree to promote professions, which are of demand in the Arctic. They will also attract the public attention to ecology-related aspects in that area.

St. Petersburg’s Committee on the Arctic, organized in February, 2018, implements the state policies in development of research, cultural, social, economic, ecological and other relations between the city and the Russian Arctic regions. TASS wrote in early December, the authority’s budget for 2019 would be about 147 million rubles ($2.13 million).

The Russian Museum of Ethnography houses a collection of about 500,000 items relating to the ethnography of peoples in the former Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, where about 50,000 objects are related to the Arctic zone’s peoples. The collection presents cultural objects of 157 peoples.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Foreign labs set up near Russian borders make consumer watchdog take security measures
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Miss Moscow 2018: Beauty contestants stun Russian capital with festive outfits on catwalk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT