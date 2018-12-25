Nornickel signs agreement to support North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) signed an agreement with Russia’s Federal Agency for Nations Affairs (FADN) on cooperation in support for the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples, who live in the areas, where the company works, Nornickel’s Vice President Vladislav Gasumyanov said at the ceremony of signing on Tuesday.

"By signing this agreement, the company confirms it follows the route of public-private partnership in the sensitive sphere like sustainable development of the low-numbered indigenous peoples and the areas where they live," he said. "I am adamant, by joint efforts we shall offer new systems of support for the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples."

The cooperation between Nornickel and the federal authority is aimed at raising the living standards for the indigenous peoples, living in areas, where the company is working. The parties will address jointly problems of the local communities, including those related to education, the company’s press service said.

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s leading producer of nickel and palladium, a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. Nornickel is involved in exploration, production, enrichment and processing, as well as production and sale of non-ferrous and precious metals.