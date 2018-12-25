Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nornickel signs agreement to support North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples

Business & Economy
December 25, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nornickel signed an agreement with Russia’s Federal Agency for Nations Affairs on cooperation in support for the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Nornickel (the Norilsk Nickel Company) signed an agreement with Russia’s Federal Agency for Nations Affairs (FADN) on cooperation in support for the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples, who live in the areas, where the company works, Nornickel’s Vice President Vladislav Gasumyanov said at the ceremony of signing on Tuesday.

Read also

Nornickel invests $10 million in unique trucks for its mining plant

"By signing this agreement, the company confirms it follows the route of public-private partnership in the sensitive sphere like sustainable development of the low-numbered indigenous peoples and the areas where they live," he said. "I am adamant, by joint efforts we shall offer new systems of support for the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples."

The cooperation between Nornickel and the federal authority is aimed at raising the living standards for the indigenous peoples, living in areas, where the company is working. The parties will address jointly problems of the local communities, including those related to education, the company’s press service said.

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s leading producer of nickel and palladium, a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. Nornickel is involved in exploration, production, enrichment and processing, as well as production and sale of non-ferrous and precious metals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Foreign labs set up near Russian borders make consumer watchdog take security measures
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Miss Moscow 2018: Beauty contestants stun Russian capital with festive outfits on catwalk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT