Russian PM expands list of Ukrainian persons under counter-sanctions

Business & Economy
December 25, 15:37 UTC+3

On November 1, Medvedev signed at decree introducing special economic measures against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree expanding the list of Ukraine’s individuals and legal entities under countersanctions.

"The list of Ukraine’s individuals and legal entities, with special restrictive measures to be applied against them, has been expanded. I signed the relevant decree," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"This was done to protect interests of the Russian state, companies and citizens of Russia," Medvedev said.

On November 1, Medvedev signed a government decree introducing special economic measures against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies. Counter-sanctions included freezing non-cash funds, non-documentary securities and property in Russia and banning transfer of funds (withdrawal of capital) outside Russia

Russia's countermeasures against Ukrainian citizens and companies are aimed at countering Kiev’s unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and companies and can be abolished if Ukraine lifts its sanctions, the Russian Government said earlier. The Russian Cabinet also reserved the right to expand tit-for-tat measures against Ukraine.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
