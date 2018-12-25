Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Nornickel terminates deal with Botswana’s BCL Group

Business & Economy
December 25, 14:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) has terminated its agreement to sell African assets to Botswana’s BCL Group, including a 50% stake in the Nkomati joint venture, Russian company said in a press release.

The Russian company will continue to seek damages from the BCL Group for the losses it suffered due to BCL’s failure to meet the terms of the agreement.

"Nornickel’s termination of the agreement means that it will no longer be requiring the BCL Group to purchase Nornickel’s interest in the Nkomati joint venture. Instead, Nornickel will continue to seek damages from BCL for the significant loss it has suffered as a result of BCL’s failure to honor its obligations," according to the press release.

The termination of the agreement will also enable Nornickel to pursue its own strategy for the African assets, Michael Marriott, Norilsk Nickel Africa’s Chief Executive, said as quoted by the press service.

"We will continue to pursue our claims against the BCL Group and the Botswana Government to recover the significant loss we have suffered as a result of their unlawful breaches," he stressed.

 

About conflict

 

In October 2014, Nornickel and the BCL Group signed a share purchase agreement, which provided for the transfer to the BCL Group of Nornickel’s interests in the Nkomati and Tati mines. The agreement became unconditional in September 2016. Yet, BCL failed to perform its obligations. Instead, in October 2016, the Botswana government applied to the High Court of Botswana and placed the BCL entities into provisional liquidation, according to the press release.

Nornickel requested permission from the courts of Botswana to pursue its claim for damages in the London Court of International Arbitration. However, on June 21, 2018, the Botswanan court rejected to grant such permission. Nornickel filed an appeal against this judgement and the Botswanan Court of Appeal is due to consider this appeal in January 2019.

Nornickel also filed a reckless trading claim against the government of Botswana (BCL’s shareholder), seeking to declare it responsible for the liabilities of the BCL entities.

Nornickel is a Russian diversified mining and metals company, the world’s largest producer of nickel and palladium and the major producer of platinum, cobalt, copper, and rhodium. The company is also producing gold, silver, iridium, osmium, selenium, ruthenium, and tellurium.

