MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and international negotiations due to lower oil prices, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is no reason for any emergency meetings," Peskov said answering a question abou a possible meeting in the Kremlin due to declining oil prices.

Peskov noted that the "effect from the agreements" within OPEC+, aimed at adjusting energy prices is often postposed.