Russia's digital economy development national program to receive over $26 bln in 2019-2024

GORKI, December 25. / TASS /. Russia’s digital economy development national program will receive more than 1.8 trillion rubles ($26.2 bln) in 2019-2024 over the next 5 years, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday.

"The estimated amount of funding for 2019-2024 for the national digital economy development program will exceed 1.8 trillion rubles, of which more than a trillion are funds from the federal budget," said Medvedev at the meeting of the government commission on digital development, and using information technology to improve the quality of life and business conditions.