Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's digital economy development national program to receive over $26 bln in 2019-2024

Business & Economy
December 25, 14:16 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

GORKI, December 25. / TASS /. Russia’s digital economy development national program will receive more than 1.8 trillion rubles ($26.2 bln) in 2019-2024 over the next 5 years, said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday.

"The estimated amount of funding for 2019-2024 for the national digital economy development program will exceed 1.8 trillion rubles, of which more than a trillion are funds from the federal budget," said Medvedev at the meeting of the government commission on digital development, and using information technology to improve the quality of life and business conditions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
Azerbaijan’s president lauds ‘absolutely right' policy of supporting Russian language
3
Embassy chides London for ‘never missing an opportunity’ to hinder Russian media in UK
4
Putin to visit Serbia in January — Kremlin
5
Siberian deep freeze slashes military guard shifts, but beefs up calories in zoo diets
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT