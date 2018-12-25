Russia earned additional $120 billion after OPEC deal — energy minister

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia has earned at least $120 billion over the two years after signing an agreement with OPEC+ countries due to oil price adjustments, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Kommersant daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Over the two years of the agreement with OPEC+, Russia earned at least an additional $120 billion, according to estimates. That's why it is important to assess the effectiveness of cooperation with OPEC countries for the state as a whole," Novak said.

The energy minister talked about smaller numbers before. He told Rossiya 24 TV channel on December 13 that Russian oil companies earned an additional 2 trillion rubles ($29 billion) since the agreement was signed, and the federal budget received around 5 trillion rubles ($72.9 billion).

Russia and OPEC signed an agreement on cooperating in stabilizing the oil market at the end of 2016. The agreement also includes other non-OPEC countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Oman and others.