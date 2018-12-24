Google opts not to dispute Russian watchdog’s fine

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The US-based Google Corporation elected not to dispute the fine of 500,000 rubles ($7,300) imposed by the Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor for failure to comply with Russian laws on deletion of links to resources banned in Russia from search results, the company’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"We can confirm that we decided not to dispute the fine; we will pay it," the company said.

Roskomnadzor fined Google 500,000 rubles ($7,300) for non-compliance with Russian legislation - failure to connect to the Federal State Information System in due time, Head of the regulator Alexander Zharov said on December 11. The agency will continue monitoring the company for compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, the official said.

Zharov reminded that the company did not connect in a timely manner to the Federal State Information System with the list of sites blocked in Russia.

In November, Roskomnadzor drew up a protocol on administrative violation.

Roskomnadzor said earlier that under the Russian law, search engine operators are obliged to exclude references to resources with illegal information from the search results. To do this, they must connect to the Federal State Information System containing a list of prohibited Internet resources

If Google does not start complying with requirements of Russian laws, the second administrative case will be opened, Zharov said earlier.