No agreement on compensation for tax maneuver has ever been reached with Minsk

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. There have been no agreements on providing a compensation for Belarus due to the tax maneuver in Russia’s oil and gas sector, press service of the Russian government said in a statement on Monday.

"We would like to point out once again that no agreements on paying a compensation to Belarus due to the tax maneuver in Russia’s oil and gas sector have ever been reached. It was agreed to discuss the issue, which is happening now," the statement said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on relevant issues of cooperation with Russia earlier on Monday that Moscow had rejected all proposals made by Minsk on gas prices and compensation for the tax maneuver. "We had to start (addressing) the issues related to gas prices in the middle of this year and finish by the end of the year as we agreed with (Russian President) Vladimir V. (Putin) at a meeting in St. Petersburg to settle oil issues connected with the tax maneuver in the Russian Federation. However, Russia rejected all our proposals, which virtually means a missed deadline," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. According to President, representatives of the Belarusian and Russian sides will have to answer "the question why the decision made by two presidents has not been implemented this year" at the upcoming talks in Moscow on December 25.

Currently Minsk wants to compel Russia to provide a compensation for the tax maneuver in the oil sector that will push the oil price for Belarusian refineries up. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said earlier that the losses of two Belarusian oil refining plants and the country’s budget from Russia’s tax maneuver would total $383 mln with the oil price of $70 per barrel in 2019.

On December 25, Lukashenko is expected to take an official visit to Moscow.