Moscow rejects proposals of Minsk on compensation for tax maneuver, says Lukashenko

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow has rejected all proposals made by Minsk on gas prices and compensation for the tax maneuver, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on relevant issues of cooperation with Russia ahead of Tuesday's visit to Moscow.

"We had to start (addressing) the issues related to gas prices in the middle of this year and finish by the end of the year as we agreed with (Russian President) Vladimir V. (Putin) at a meeting in St. Petersburg to settle oil issues connected with the tax maneuver in the Russian Federation. However, Russia rejected all our proposals, which virtually means a missed deadline," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Representatives of the Belarusian and Russian sides will have to answer "the question why the decision made by two presidents has not been implemented this year" at the upcoming talks in Moscow on December 25, Belarusian President noted.

According to Lukashenko, the issue of gas price for 2019 has been settled. "Even though it is twice as expensive as Russia’s. We have agreed on price formation for three years in a row, including 2019. As for oil prices, the situation changed three years ago, and we have lost almost $4.5 bln during those three years due to the oil maneuver, we realize that in the next several years, roughly until 2024, our losses will be $10.5 bln," he said.

President stressed that earlier the Russian side promised to avoid "the worsening of the economic situation in Belarus and provide a compensation for losses related to the tax maneuver." "Those were promises. We realized that and were ready to negotiate," Lukashenko said, adding that he "would like to have the question why those talks halted even despite the fact that everything was ready for the decision to be made even during the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Brest answered."

Moscow and Minsk have been negotiating the mechanism of compensating the shortfall in budget revenues due to Russia’s tax maneuver in the oil sector that envisions a gradual slash of export duties on oil and petroleum products to zero for the Belarusian side since the beginning of November. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said earlier that the losses of two Belarusian oil refining plants and the country’s budget from Russia’s tax maneuver would total $383 mln with the oil price of $70 per barrel in 2019.

On December 25, Lukashenko will take an official visit to Moscow.