Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow rejects proposals of Minsk on compensation for tax maneuver, says Lukashenko

Business & Economy
December 24, 18:20 UTC+3 MINSK

The president recalled that the issue of gas price for 2019 has been settled

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow has rejected all proposals made by Minsk on gas prices and compensation for the tax maneuver, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on relevant issues of cooperation with Russia ahead of Tuesday's visit to Moscow.

"We had to start (addressing) the issues related to gas prices in the middle of this year and finish by the end of the year as we agreed with (Russian President) Vladimir V. (Putin) at a meeting in St. Petersburg to settle oil issues connected with the tax maneuver in the Russian Federation. However, Russia rejected all our proposals, which virtually means a missed deadline," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Representatives of the Belarusian and Russian sides will have to answer "the question why the decision made by two presidents has not been implemented this year" at the upcoming talks in Moscow on December 25, Belarusian President noted.

According to Lukashenko, the issue of gas price for 2019 has been settled. "Even though it is twice as expensive as Russia’s. We have agreed on price formation for three years in a row, including 2019. As for oil prices, the situation changed three years ago, and we have lost almost $4.5 bln during those three years due to the oil maneuver, we realize that in the next several years, roughly until 2024, our losses will be $10.5 bln," he said.

Read also
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko chides ‘unneeded’ Russian airbase plan in Belarus as ‘ill-conceived PR move’

President stressed that earlier the Russian side promised to avoid "the worsening of the economic situation in Belarus and provide a compensation for losses related to the tax maneuver." "Those were promises. We realized that and were ready to negotiate," Lukashenko said, adding that he "would like to have the question why those talks halted even despite the fact that everything was ready for the decision to be made even during the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Brest answered."

Moscow and Minsk have been negotiating the mechanism of compensating the shortfall in budget revenues due to Russia’s tax maneuver in the oil sector that envisions a gradual slash of export duties on oil and petroleum products to zero for the Belarusian side since the beginning of November. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said earlier that the losses of two Belarusian oil refining plants and the country’s budget from Russia’s tax maneuver would total $383 mln with the oil price of $70 per barrel in 2019.

On December 25, Lukashenko will take an official visit to Moscow.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Russia’s military infrastructure in Arctic is unrivaled, says minister
4
Russian forces fire anti-ship missiles during Crimea drills
5
Russian army gets 1,500 weapon titles, 80,000 pieces of equipment 2018
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Russian de-miners in Laos clear over 40 hectares of mines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT