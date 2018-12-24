Arkhangelsk Region can process excess fish output from Far East

ARKHANGELSK, December 24. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Region’s companies are ready to process sardine and saury from the Far East, where Russia expects to build up the production within next 3-5 years. The regional Ministry of Agriculture and Trade says some companies in the Arkhangelsk Region can receive for further processing this fish, delivered by the Northern Sea Route.

The Russian fish authority, Rosrybolovstvo, expects production of sardine and mackerel in Russia will grow to one million tonnes within next 3-5 years. In 2018, the production was 150,000 tonnes, which is practically twice the production year-on-year.

"Should the Far Eastern companies be interested, enterprises in the Arkhangelsk Region are happy to assist in processing of that fish," the ministry said. "Our region has a certain amount of available enterprises, and a possible way to deliver the fish is the Northern Sea Route."

According to the ministry, the Arkhangelsk Region’s industry processes fully the mackerel quota.

"Sardine and saury are produced in the Far East only, and our companies fish mackerel," the ministry said. "In 2017, the Arkhangelsk Region produced about 7,400 tonnes of fish [100% of the quota], in 2018 - 9,500 tonnes [100%]," the ministry added.