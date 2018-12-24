Integrated dispatching center is key project of Russian Railways in Serbia

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. Setup of an integrated dispatching center in Serbia is the key project of Russian Railways in the country, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian railway operator Oleg Belozerov told reporters on Monday.

"We believe that establishment of the integrated dispatching center will be the key project of our work. We believe that infrastructure and rolling stock will perform better and become the driver of economic development if managed from a united center," Belozerov said.

CEO of the Russian Railways discussed construction of the integrated dispatching center and high-speed railway transport development in the country with Serbia’s Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure earlier.