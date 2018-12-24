Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rostec ready to participate in 5G development projects in Russia

Business & Economy
December 24, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The corporation's deputy head said the holdings have a good technical reserve in this direction

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. State corporation Rostec is ready to participate in projects for the development of 5G communication networks in Russia, Deputy Head of Rostec Dmitry Lelikov said in an interview with TASS.

"Rostec is ready for any partnerships where there is a potential for developing business and technology. Our holdings have a good technical reserve in the direction of 5G," he said.

Head of Rostelecom Mikhail Oseevsky earlier talked about the need to create a single infrastructure operator for the development of 5G standard communication networks in the summer of 2017. Last fall, Rostelecom and Megafon signed an agreement on development cooperation in 5G, which included the possibility of creating a joint venture - an infrastructure operator for the construction of fifth-generation communication networks.

