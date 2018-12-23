Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 370 kilometers of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline already laid - project operator

Business & Economy
December 23, 22:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Pioneering Spirit pipe-lay vessel has joined the Nord Stream-2 flotilla in Finland’s exclusive economic zone

Share
1 pages in this article
Vessel Pioneering Spirit

Vessel Pioneering Spirit

© EPA/LEX VAN LIESHOUT, архив

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project proceeds as scheduled, with about 370 kilometers of the pipeline have already been laid, Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline construction’s operator, said on Sunday.

"By now, about 370 kilometers have already been laid," the company said in a press release.

The Pioneering Spirit pipe-lay vessel has joined the Nord Stream-2 flotilla in Finland’s exclusive economic zone. It will supersede the Solitaire vessel which has been working in Finland since September. Now, the Solitaire will head to the southern part if Sweden’s exclusive economic zone to lay a 510-kilometer section of the pipeline.

Both ships, the Pioneering Spirit, measuring 382 by 124 meters, with a multinational crew of 570, and the Solitaire, 300 by 41 meters, with a crew of 420, are operated by Allseas co.

According to earlier reports, Nord Stream-2 has obtained all the necessary permissions from four out of five countries. Works are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia. Construction proceeds in Russia’s and Germany’s coastal sections. The Audacia pipe lay vessels finished works in Germany’s waters yesterday.

Nord Stream-2 is an international project for the construction of a gas pipeline that will run across the bottom of the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany bypassing transit states, such as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries.

The new 1,200 kilometer pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. The pipeline’s capacity will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year and it is planned to be commissioned in late 2019.

By now, only Denmark has not yet issued a permit for the pipeline construction

Nord Stream 2 AG is the operator of the pipeline construction. Its sole stakeholder is Russia’s Gazprom. Gazprom’s European project partners are Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie, and Royal Dutch Shell (the UK and the Netherlands) that are to finance 50% of the project.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said earlier that the construction works proceed as scheduled and it gives grounds to say that gas supplies via Nord Stream-2 can be launched on January 1, 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
About 370 kilometers of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline already laid - project operator
4
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
5
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
6
Three Syrian regions come under fire by militants in past day
7
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT