Gazprom completed bulk of activities at Power of Siberia pipeline

Business & Economy
December 21, 21:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The so-called ‘eastern route’ is due to be launched in late 2019

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom has completed the bulk of activities for the Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline from Russia to China, the Russian gas holding reports on Friday, citing its CEO Alexei Miller.

"We have reached an important milestone in construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline - the bulk of activities at its linepipe segment has been completed," the company says.

Natural gas supplies to China

Currently, Gazprom is building the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which will pump natural gas from the giant Chayanda oil and gas condensate deposit in Yakutia and the Kovykta gas condensate field in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia to deliver gas to the domestic market (via Khabarovsk to Vladivostok) and further on for exports to China. The so-called ‘eastern route’ stipulates the supply of 38 bln cubic meters of natural gas to China’s eastern regions annually within 30 years to be launched in late 2019. In May 2014, Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a respective sales and purchase agreement. The ‘western route’, which envisions the delivery of 30 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia’s Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region through the Altai Region to northwest China within 30 years, has been defined as the second in terms of importance.

ADVERTISEMENT