Three Russians enter Forbes list of 2018 biggest billionaire winners

Business & Economy
December 21, 21:04 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Those are president and co-owner of Russian oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov and Russian businessmen Leonid Mikhelson (and Gennady Timchenko

Share
1 pages in this article
President and co-owner of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov

President and co-owner of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TAS

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian businessmen entered the Forbes list of the world’s richest people. The list of the 2018 Biggest Billionaire Winners and Losers was published at the Forbes website on Friday.

Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who earned $27.9 bln this year and whose fortune totals $127.2 bln, tops the list, remaining the richest man on the planet.

Japanese entrepreneur Tadashi Yanai, founder of the Uniqlo retail chain, ranks second. He earned $7 bln over the past year and his net worth is $27.1 billion).

President and co-owner of Russian oil major Lukoil Vagit Alekperov ranks third. In 2018 he added $4.6 bln to his fortune which is $19.5 bln).

He is followed American media mogul Rupert Murdoch (earned $4.6 bln in a year, net worth $19.3 bln) and two more Russian businessmen - Leonid Mikhelson (earned $4 bln in 2018, net worth $21.4 bln) and Gennady Timchenko (+$3.8 bln, net worth $18.9 billion).

They are followed by the former head of Microsoft Steve Ballmer (+$3.4 bln, net worth $40.7 bln), India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani (+$3 bln, net worth - $44.4 bln), Microsoft founder Bill Gates (+$ 2.9 bln, net worth $93.9 bln) and head of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk (+$2.8 bln, net worth $22.5 bln).

In total, the fortunes of all ten participants on the list grew by $64 bln this year, Forbes reports. However, for the last year’s participants in the ranking of the most successful billionaires, this figure was $204 bln.

Losers’ list

Forbes also published a list of the main losers of 2018, which is topped by head of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg. He lost $18.7 bln in 2018, reducing his fortune to $52.5 bln.

Zuckerberg was the only American listed on the list of billionaires whose capital decreased most of the year.

The list of losers also includes owner of the Spanish trading network Zara Amancio Ortega (-$16.2 bln, net worth $59.6 bln), owner of the German company Continental ("Continental") Georg Sheffler (-$14 bln, net worth $12.4 bln), Chinese businessman Ma Huateng (-$10.1 bln, net worth $35.1 bln), Spanish billionaire Carlos Slim Helu (-$9.3 bln, net worth $56.8 bln).

According to the magazine, to measure the fortunes Forbes used the time period between December 29, 2017 and December 17, 2018.

