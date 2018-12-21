Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukraine confirms extension of nuclear fuel supply contract with Russia by 2025

December 21, 20:43 UTC+3 KIEV

The supplement agreement stipulates contraction of the fuel supplies

KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s national nuclear power company Energoatom confirmed extension of the contract for supplies of Russian nuclear fuel until 2025, press service of the company said on Friday.

The supplement agreement was signed with Russia’s TVEL company, Energoatom said. According to the press service, terms of the document stipulate contraction of Russian fuel supplies, limitation of its deliveries by 2025 and revision of the pricing procedure for the Russian fuel. "The cause to sign the supplement agreement was… expansion of nuclear fuel supplies produced by Westinghouse," Energoatom said.

The parties signed supplement agreements to the effective contract on nuclear fuel supplies to Ukrainian power plants on the annual basis, TVEL said. "They fix specific supply volumes of fuel assemblies (FA) for the year and their specific price," it said. "The year of 2018 has not become an exception - the parties negotiated concrete fuel nomenclature and its prices for the next period," TVEL noted.

The contract between TVEL and Energoatom was signed as early as in 2010. The contract continues to be in effect until the end of the service life of reactors operating in Ukraine. "TVEL continues to provide guaranteed deliveries of modern and efficient nuclear fuel for the Ukrainian nuclear power plants under the present contract. Key priorities in cooperation remain unchanged - the highest nuclear safety and reliability of fuel assemblies," the press service says.

