Sukhoi Civil Aircraft and Irish CityJet may break up cooperation in 2019

Business & Economy
December 21, 19:40 UTC+3

Earlier, Brussels Airlines, which subleased SSJ-100 aircraft from CityJet, announced its decision to abandon the aircraft

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, producer of Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes, and the Irish airline CityJet may cancel their cooperation in 2019, President of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Alexander Rubtsov told reporters.

Earlier, Brussels Airlines, which subleased SSJ-100 aircraft from CityJet, announced its decision to abandon the aircraft.

"According to CityJet, our situation is as follows: they changed their business model, as you know, they abandoned the London City flight program and switched to a wet leasing model with Brussels Airlines and others. Therefore, we will have to diversify our contract, because we had one kind of agreements but life went on in a different way. Therefore, we do not exclude that there may be different turns in the fate of this contract. Most likely, the situation will become clear in the first quarter," Rubtsov said.

"We proceed from the fact that CityJet is a good story, but we do not rule out that we can finish our relationship history if we do not come to some other option. <...> We are negotiating with them, but I do not exclude that we can bring this topic to an end next year, "he concluded.

