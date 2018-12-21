Sukhoi Civil Aircraft to sign a contract for 6 aircraft for a Thai airline by year’s end

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, producer of Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes, plans to conclude a deal to supply six aircraft for a new airline in Thailand by the end of 2018, the company’s President Alexander Rubtsov told reporters.

"We are planning to make a deal in Thailand - at the end of this year we will publicly announce it - it is a deal with a company, which is now being established. If everything goes smoothly, it concerns six aircraft. Apparently, they will build a warehouse to service the aircraft in Asian region," he said.