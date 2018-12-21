Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for 6 months

Business & Economy
December 21, 19:13 UTC+3

he document notes that this decision is because "there is no progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements"

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, December 21. / TASS /. The European Union has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia for six more months, which expire on January 31, 2019, the EU Council press service said on Friday.

"On December 21, 2018, the Council extended economic sanctions against specific sectors of the Russian economy until July 31, 2019," it said in a statement. The document notes that this decision is because "there is no progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements". The political decision to extend the restrictive measures was made by the heads of state and government of the European Union at the December 13 summit. It was based on a brief report by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on "progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements".

Economic sanctions against Russia were put into effect on July 31, 2014, after the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 over Donbass. Since then, they have been renewed every six months in unchanged form. In March 2015, the EU summit decided that sanctions could be lifted only after the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian crew could have operated cargo plane that crashed in DR Congo
2
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
3
Russian cutting-edge frigate starts sea trials
4
Diplomat comments on Pentagon chief’s resignation
5
US invested too much into Poroshenko, now has to ‘babysit’ him — Kremlin
6
Russia’s defense ministry to sign long-term contract for modernized Tor-family systems
7
Legislator hails Pentagon chief’s resignation as positive sign for Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT