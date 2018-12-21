Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US adamantly attempts to force its LNG to European allies, says Russian ambassador

Business & Economy
December 21, 18:50 UTC+3 BERLIN

Moscow does not view this way as an efficient method of pursuing either policy or business,the diplomat stressed

BERLIN, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is not afraid of competition on the gas market but calls to follow fair rules in trade relations, while the US adamantly tries to force its liquefied natural gas to European allies, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev told TASS on Friday.

"As far as threats are concerned, whatever their origin is, we do not view this way as an efficient method of pursuing either policy or business," the diplomat said. "The United States attempts at present to adamantly force its liquefied gas to allies in Europe," he said.

"Russia is not afraid of competition but urges to follow fair rules in trade agreements," Nechaev noted. "I would like to note this is not Moscow that twists partners’ arms and launches threats of sanctions against companies participating in implementation of optimal options of natural gas supplies to consumers," the ambassador noted. "It’s hard to explain the logic of individual European politicians and members of the European Parliament, attempting to vest the burden of paying for their anti-Russia prejudice in lay citizens and the business," Nechaev said.

Construction of the German segment of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline "continues under the intended schedule," the ambassador noted.

Last Saturday, the US State Department welcomed the European Parliament’s resolution on Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 as well as the decision of the EU heads of state and government to extend sectoral economic sanctions against Russia for another six months. Deputy State Department Spokesperson Robert Palladino called on Germany to "heed the concerns of the many neighbors whose security will be damaged by this pipeline." He also noted that the US would continue to work with European partners and allies to "present a unified front against the Kremlin’s aggression."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run along the Russian Baltic Sea coast bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. The total cost of the pipeline is estimated at 9.5 bln euro.

