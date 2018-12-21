Russia, Japan looking at organizing Year of Regional Cooperation

TOKYO, December 21. /TASS/. A Russia-Japan Year of Regional Cooperation may be organized either in 2019 or in 2020, first deputy speaker of Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house Alexander Zhukov said on Friday.

"The outgoing year was a Russia-Japan Cross Year. Today, we are looking at declaring the next year or the year 2020 a year of regional cooperation, development of cooperation between Russian and Japanese regions," he said, adding that it is planned to intensify inter-parliamentary contacts as well.

After their summit meeting in April 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the decision to organize the Russia-Japan Cross Year in 2018. The Cross Year’s program included about 120 political, economic and cultural events. One of the biggest projects was an Edo art exhibition at Moscow’s Pushkin Fine Arts Museum this autumn. Apart from that, Japan’s traditional theater, Kabuki, made a tour in Russia.