Sukhoi Civil Aircraft plans to deliver 28 SSJ-100 aircraft in 2019

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, the company that produces Sukhoi SuperJet - 100 (SSJ-100), in 2019 plans to supply 28 aircraft to customers, the company’s President Alexander Rubtsov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"This year we will supply 26 aircraft to customers, which is slightly less than last year. Nevertheless, we expect to reach 28 next year, in the future we plan to deliver 30-35 aircraft per year over the next seven years," he said.

Rubtsov noted that 136 aircraft are in permanent commercial operation, the majority of them are used for commercial transport of passengers.

SSJ-100 is the first civil aircraft developed in Russia. It belongs to the family of regional airliners, the range of the base version is 4,400 km, capacity is 98 passengers. SSJ-100 is used abroad in Mexico and Ireland, the largest operator in Russia is Aeroflot.