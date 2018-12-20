Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s top brass signs contract for two Mi-38T advanced military transport helicopters

Business & Economy
December 20, 18:35 UTC+3 KAZAN

This is the first helicopter of this series manufactured specially for the Defense Ministry

KAZAN, December 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has concluded a contract for two latest Mil Mi-38T transport and troop landing helicopters, with the first rotorcraft to be delivered in the summer of 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"The helicopter has bright future. It features excellent characteristics. We have already contracted two helicopters and will get the first of them in the summer of next year," the defense official told journalists during his visit to the Kazan Helicopter Plant.

"And we will undoubtedly consider serial deliveries to the troops upon the completion of all the works," he said.

On the helicopter factory’s premises, the defense official viewed the assembly of new helicopters, the pace of R&D work and the fulfillment of the defense procurement plan, and also visited the flight testing compound where the new Mi-38T performed its demonstration flight.

This is the first helicopter of this series manufactured specially for the Defense Ministry. The helicopter made its debut flight in late November.

The Mi-38T (transport and troop landing) is the military version of the certified civilian Mi-38.

The helicopter in its military configuration is equipped with new highly efficient domestically-produced TV-7-117V engines and an integrated digital pilot navigation system.

