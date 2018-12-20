Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New icebreaker Andrey Vilkitsky departs from St. Petersburg heading for Ob Bay

Business & Economy
December 20, 18:09 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The vessel is almost 122 meters long and 26 meters wide

ST. PETERSBURG, December 20. /TASS/. An official presentation of the Andrey Vilkitsky, an icebreaker built for Gazprom Neft’s Novoportovskoye deposit, was organized in downtown St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent on board the icebreaker reported on Thursday.

Shipbuilders lay down icebreaker for Russian Navy

"The icebreaker will arrive [to the destination] in late January already," Gazprom Neft’s representative Denis Sugaipov said during the official ceremony. "After the ceremony, it will depart and along the Northern Sea Route will come directly to the Ob Bay."

The Andrei Vilkitsky icebreaker was built at the Vyborg Shipyard. It is Finland’s project IBSV01. Another icebreaker, the Alexander Sannikov, which was ready in summer, 2018, is also made under the Time of Arctic program. The icebreakers have similar specifications and they are most mighty icebreakers in their class in Russia. They will work in the Ob Bay, assisting in development of the Novoportovskoye deposit.

In early December, the Andrey Vilkitsky passed tests in the Baltic Sea.

About the icebreaker

According to the client’s representatives, the icebreaker’s main features are the big capacity of 22MW and high maneuvering ability due to used Azipods (a gearless steerable propulsion system, which moves the icebreaker, at the same giving it the necessary direction). "The icebreaker’s maneuvering ability is very high as it has three Azipods, and besides an adjusting device, which allows the pilot to give precise positions, which will be kept despite of ice, wind or wave," the icebreaker’s Captain Yuri Akhromkin said. "Thus, the icebreaker can practically turn around and make various maneuvers."

The icebreaker may be used to escort vessels, to be a supply vessel for oil platforms in the Arctic. It may be used in overcoming oil spills, in extinguishing fires at other sea facilities and as a search vessel.

The vessel is almost 122 meters long and 26 meters wide. The Andrey Vilkitsky can break two-meter-thick ice at the speed of about two knots. The icebreaker is ecology-focused - all the waste is kept on board for further processing ashore.

